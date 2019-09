Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Dropped A Teaser That’s Eerily Similar To AHS: Coven

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the comics of the same name, with no relation to the popular 1996 ABC series — although it was at one point tied to Netflix’s smash hit Riverdale , which Netflix (not coincidentally) carries on its site. But it’s still unclear how the shows will be related, if at all. CW president Mark Pedowitz told Entertainment Weekly in January that “there is no discussion about crossing over” between the shows at the moment, but who knows what the future holds for the Archie universe.