Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Anna Wintour’s Vogue?

Last we checked, there was “zero truth” to the rumours that Anna Wintour is leaving Vogue. But the whispers grew a little louder with the news of Wintour’s daughter, Bee Shaffer’s, marriage to late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani's son, Francesco Carrozzini, and well, now, it’s getting hard to ignore the fact that something is definitely up at One World Trade.
On Friday, Business of Fashion reported that two major members of Wintour’s team are leaving the magazine: Phyllis Posnick, its executive fashion editor since 1987, and Tonne Goodman, its fashion director since 2000, are stepping down from their posts, though the two will reportedly "continue to work with Vogue in some capacity." According to BoF, West Coast editor Lisa Love (yes, of The Hills fame, #neverforget) is also leaving; she’s worked at the company since 1990.
Advertisement
Posnick and Goodman, in particular, defined an era for the magazine: The latter has worked on hundreds of celebrity cover shoots and fashion editorials, while the former is best-known for her still-life imagery and her collaborations with Irving Penn. Their departure will no doubt usher in a new look for Vogue, which seems par the course for legacy magazines as of late.
Radhika Jones took over Vanity Fair after Graydon Carter left his post after 25 years, Samantha Barry is in the process of creating a “Brand New Glamour” since Cindi Leive left after 16 years, and the fashion industry collectively lost control when Edward Enninful was installed at the helm of British Vogue, promising a wave of diversity that its previous editor-in-chief, Alexandra Shulman, wasn’t able to accomplish.
BoF is reporting that, similar to the way Allure’s staff “slimmed down” via layoffs once editor Michelle Lee took over, Vogue will see changes across the company as it deals with a declining print business. That, and the fact that the magazine is no longer able to work with most major photographers — see: Bruce Weber, Mario Testino, and Patrick Demarchelier — due to sexual assault allegations, means that a new era of Vogue may be upon us. And frankly, we're a little more than excited.
Advertisement