Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Anna Wintour’s Vogue?

BoF is reporting that, similar to the way Allure’s staff “slimmed down” via layoffs once editor Michelle Lee took over, Vogue will see changes across the company as it deals with a declining print business. That, and the fact that the magazine is no longer able to work with most major photographers — see: Bruce Weber Mario Testino , and Patrick Demarchelier — due to sexual assault allegations , means that a new era of Vogue may be upon us. And frankly, we're a little more than excited.