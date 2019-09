If there's "zero truth" to any rumor circulating the industry at the moment, it's that Anna Wintour is leaving Vogue. At least, that's what a Condé Nast rep told us when we reached out for comment after a Page Six article relit the flame on rumors of her long-alleged departure. If you follow this type of thing, you're aware that any time the wind blows due South toward lower Manhattan, where Vogue sits in the Freedom Tower, it's cause to believe that the editrix is on her way to greener pastures. But after 30 years at the helm of America's most storied magazine, say she did leave. Would time stop? Or, like turning the page on a good story, could we move on?