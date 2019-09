All Clues To Figuring Out The Identity Of The Sharp Objects Killer

NOW TV's Sharp Objects is a sweaty thriller built on top of mysteries. Many of them stem from the horrific, enigmatic history of Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) , the Gillian Flynn adaptation 's antiheroine. But, the terrors of the past aren’t what brings Camille back to her sweaty, claustrophobic hometown of the fictional Wind Gap, Missouri . No, the tragedies of the present drag our hard-drinking journalist back to where all the nightmares began.