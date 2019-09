Sunday night's Westworld season 2 finale is already one for the books, but it's actually an episode that went down a couple weeks ago that could truly make history. As Gold Derby points out season 2 episode 8 "Kiksuya" was a standout thanks almost entirely to the performance of Zahn McClarnon as Akecheta. So good, in fact, that it could land the actor a nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actor at this year's Emmys, making him the first Native American actor nominated for a continuing series.