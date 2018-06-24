Underneath all of this obvious tension is a subtle nod towards white feminism and the misogynoir that comes out of it. Dolores can attempt to start a revolution, but that’s because she has the means — including actual attention from her creator, to armies and vast support — while Maeve simply has to worry about why her daughter was taken from her and where she is now. Maeve isn’t wrong for putting her energy into saving her extremely vulnerable family. And maybe once that is taken care of, she can focus on lofty goals like dismantling every single construct that harmed her loved ones in the first place.