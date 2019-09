This season has two guiding stars of feminism: Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton) and Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood). While both characters are almost unstoppably strong women, they couldn’t be more different. Maeve is simply focused on protecting her loved ones, like her missing daughter (Jasmyn Rae), and ensuring their safety. The mum is thankful for the robot rebellion — and her own Neo-like The One coding — because it gives her the freedom to do so. Dolores, on the other hand, is fixated on world domination and bloody vengeance. She will slaughter whomever she has to slaughter to get there, and sacrifice anyone she deems necessary if it serves her aims. Dolores may have flashes of humanity now and again, but, at her core, she values her own goals above anyone around her.