"Yes. I was sharing with the guys how God had already started me on the journey. I grew up in the church. I left it for a while, and then I reaffirmed my faith back in 2001. I was a single parent at the time because my husband and I had split. I was raising my three children in a small community. My son, when he came out as gay, I was like, 'Oh my gosh? What is this?' It led me on a journey of self discovery. I believe that if you lack wisdom you can ask him, and he’ll give you anything. In that whole journey of him coming out, God allowed me to introspect. It became not about my son, but what about me? I say I have the same love God has, so what is it about me that I cannot love my son unconditionally? That right there in itself started the whole journey.