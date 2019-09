Surprise! Two Of Your Netflix Faves Are BFFs

It’s hard not to be disappointed that MTV is giving their annual (and recently renamed) Movie & TV Awards the shaft for 2018. Not only is the awards show airing on a Monday, two days after it actually occurred, this year, but no network is even airing the red carpet. Instead, the stylish proceedings were live streamed on Twitter. That is a high crime against pop culture, since it denies us the widescreen antics of the 13 Reasons Why cast, the high fashion of Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale ’s capital-L Lewk, and, most importantly, the revelation that a fantastic Netflix star best friendship has been hiding under our noses.