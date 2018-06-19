Surprise! Two Of Your Netflix Faves Are BFFs

The giddy duo revealed as much during their MTV carpet interview with host Nessa, who asked how Gilpin (presenting an award that evening with Glow co-star Alison Brie) and Milioti (Most Frightened Performance nominee for her rightly terrified Nanette Cole) became so close. The answer: the actresses co-starred in off-Broadway play That Face in 2010, in which they played a pair of British mean girl teens. While that explanation was pretty cut and dry, the pair's accounts of their schoolgirl-skirted experience on the play – loud and heavily accented – were beyond endearing.