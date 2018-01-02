If you're anything like us, you've torn into this new season of Black Mirror with wild abandon, ignoring your family, your friends, and your need to eat and sleep, in a desperate bid to watch it all as fast as possible.
The only thing that might be spoiling your viewing experience is that, because Black Mirror doesn't focus on big-name stars (save for a few), it's one of those shows where you spend the entire episode going "WHERE have I seen that person before?" then pausing it to frantically IMDb the actor.
To make things easier for you, we've gone through and pulled out all the actors and actresses you're likely to do this with and given you their brief history.