Michael B. Jordan Thinks Roseanne Barr Should've Walked Away With Best Villain

On 29th May, in a supposed Ambien-induced haze, Barr shot off a tweet likening Jarrett, a Black woman, to a character from Planet of the Apes. In the past, Barr had faced no professional consequences for her tweets. This time was different. Hours after she sent the tweet, ABC retaliated by cancelling her show. ABC's Channing Dungey, the first Black woman to head a major TV network, said in a statement , “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” ABC is apparently in the process of securing a Barr-free spin-off.