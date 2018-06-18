Why Miley Cyrus Is Defending Selena Gomez On Instagram

Miley Cyrus will have absolutely none of Stefano Gabbana's cyberbullying, thank you very much. The "Malibu" singer came to Selena Gomez' defence after fashion designer Stefano Gabbana insulted her looks on Instagram.
"Well what that dickhead said (if it's true) is fucking false and total bull shit," Cyrus commented on an old photo of she and Gomez posted to a fan account. "She fine as fuck."
Gabbana raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he swerved way out of his lane and wrote "É proprio brutta!!!" ("She's so ugly") on a post from The Catwalk Italia which celebrated the 13 Reasons Why producer's style.
Advertisement
Unfortunately, Gabbana doesn't seem too interested in apologising to Gomez and, instead, has taken the opportunity to double-down on his immature behaviour. According to Yahoo, the 55-year-old man celebrated his original statement by sharing a screenshot of the post and adding the caption "MY NAME IS SELENA!!! #saysorrytome."
While Gabbana's actions are despicable, they're not entirely surprising. In 2017, he shamed Lady Gaga's body after her Super Bowl performance, though he later apologised for fixating on her torso. Shortly after, he and his business partner, Domenico Dolce, came under fire for their views on same-sex relationships, more specifically LGBTQ+ couples' rights to adopt children or conceive with the help of IVF treatments.
Cyrus has also been vocally critical of the brand's continued support for First Lady Melania Trump, who often wears custom D&G designs to galas and trips. Cyrus has denounced their decision to stand by an administration that actively targets immigrants and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Last summer, Cyrus celebrated her younger brother Braison's first modelling gig while also taking a jab at his employer, D&G.
"It's never been my little brother's dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing...BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone," she wrote. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics...but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"
We have a feeling this won't be the last time Cyrus and Gabbana butt heads.
Advertisement