Is This “The Door” Westworld Has Been Talking About?

In one of the final scenes we see of Bernard in the episode, he has wandered his way into the main map room of Westworld's “mesa” headquarters and is watching the bloody showdown between the insurgent hosts and the Delos paramilitary security team. Ford motions to Bernard to shut down the system keeping what is left of Westworld together. As Bernard explains, performing that small action will give Dolores “free rein” of, well, everything. “She’ll murder them all,” the host says. It's likely viewers will take Bernard’s statement as a suggestion Dolores will now have the power to kill all the remaining human forces in Westworld, since she is in the act of such a violent rebellion in that exact moment. But, it seems like the system shutdown will actually allow the host to murder “all” of the human race instead.