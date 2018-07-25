The TV Shows Everyone Is Talking About This Summer

We're in the dog days of summer and the heatwave is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. But if, like me, you've already had it up to here with underboob sweat, sunburn and sickly sweet rose wine, you can always stay inside and enjoy some of the amazing TV that's on over the hot months.
While good TV used to go into hibernation the moment temperatures rose above the 20s, that is no longer the case. With bingeing and streaming more popular than ever, the television gods have risen to the occasion to supply us with can't-stop-watching TV throughout the summer. So, everything from Sky Atlantic to Netflix will now offer very addictive shows to see you through until September.
That means we're in for quite a few notable television debuts in the coming weeks. To help you figure out what is worth adding to your queue or downloading, we've put together a handy guide of every series you're going to want to check out this summer, complete with its premiere date. These are the shows everyone is going to be talking about.