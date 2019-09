Solo: A Star Wars Story Fails Its Great Woman Characters

This isn't to say that Solo isn't good. It's a caper, more in line with the light-hearted, adventure-filled moments of the original trilogy than, say, Rogue One. And for a prequel that no one really asked for, and threatened to be lost to utter chaos before it was ever released in cinemas, it hits the mark. Watching Ehrenreich totally surrender to some of Han's dorkiest tendencies while filling in the gaps on some of his most famous anecdotes (The Kessel Run! Chewbacca! That game of Sabaac!) is so enjoyable as to almost make one forget that all the women involved in those stories are just that — a footnote.