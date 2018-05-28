Solo: A Star Wars Story Fails Its Great Woman Characters

The same goes for Thandie Newton's Val, a stubborn, mercenary smuggler with a smirk who gets far too little screen time for the zest with which she delivers her lines. This is a landmark part, making Newton the first Black woman to get a major role in a Star Wars movie not concealed beneath an alien physique. But again, though Val is certainly intriguing — personally, I would watch an entire movie of just her and Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) bickering over the fact that he doesn't have a musical bone in his body — she's mostly there to just move the story along and give emotional depth to her male partner.