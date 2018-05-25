It's a friendship that will delight edgy comedy fans everywhere. Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, both creators and stars of their own TV shows (Atlanta and Fleabag respectively), have been hitting the press trail for their new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the origin story of Han Solo (Harrison Ford made way for Alden Ehrenreich this time), Glover takes on the role of Lando Calrissian (from actor Billy Dee Williams) while Waller-Bridge plays his close companion, the robot L3-37.
In real life, they both have a lot of time for each other's work. Glover told Refinery29UK that he instructed the writing staff of Atlanta to watch Fleabag. Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge described herself as a "huge fan" of all Glover's work.
So we decided to test them, giving the duo a quote and asking them if it was a vintage Han Solo line or from one of their TV shows. Watch how they did, below.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is in cinemas May 25.
