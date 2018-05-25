It's a friendship that will delight edgy comedy fans everywhere. Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, both creators and stars of their own TV shows (Atlanta and Fleabag respectively), have been hitting the promotion trail for their new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. In the origin story of Han Solo (Harrison Ford has made way for Alden Ehrenreich this time), Glover takes on the role of Lando Calrissian while Waller-Bridge plays his close companion, the robot L3-37.
In real life, they both have a lot of time for each other's work, with Glover telling us that he instructed the writing staff of Atlanta to watch Fleabag and Waller-Bridge describing herself as a "huge fan" of all Glover's work (who isn't?)
Advertisement
So we decided to test them, giving the duo a quote and asking them if it was a vintage Han Solo line or from one of their TV shows. Watch how they did below...
Solo: A Star Wars Story is in cinemas 25th May.
Advertisement