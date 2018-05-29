Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In June

Though June generally means boozy alfresco brunches and Sunday afternoons in the park, it's never wise to rely too heavily on the famously fickle British weather. And besides, whatever the weather, sometimes we all need a day spent lounging around in PJs with only Netflix and a plate of cheese on toast for company.
This month, the streaming giant is adding new seasons of Glow, its infectious comedy-drama about female wrestlers, and Queer Eye, the break-out hit of 2018. That's right, the Fab Five are back already... can you believe? If you're a Sense 8 fan, you can watch the last ever episode, which is a two-hour special to cushion the below.
Netflix is also adding some entertaining films including the female-led Ghostbusters reboot and The Boss, a likeable comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell. If you fancy something a little more cultural, there's Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, a flawed but fascinating documentary about the enduring music and fashion icon.
Click through to see the key new titles – and their release dates – on Netflix this June.