Which 13 Reasons Why Character Is Sending Those Scary Messages?

The second season of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix Friday, May 18, and with it came a whole new mystery.
As Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh) fights Liberty High in court, someone wants to make sure that their secrets don't come out during the trial. In the first few episodes alone, Tyler (Devin Druid), Alex (Miles Heizer), and Jessica (Alisha Boe) receive messages insisting that they shut up about the events of the previous season. That, of course, includes the truth about the tapes that Hannah (Katherine Langford) left behind.
Hannah's tapes reveal horrible truths about her peers at Liberty High, especially baseball star and rapist Bryce (Justin Prentice). Everyone has a reason to want to keep their secrets safe, but who is willing to threaten their classmates in order to shut them up? Click through to read about everyone we initially suspected...