Every Insane Thing That Has Happened This Season On Riverdale

The sophomore finale of Riverdale brought with it major upheaval. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) finally revealed his plan for the Southside, which, as it turns out, involved a drug ring, a brothel, and a secret criminal network made up of the show's most notorious villains. His plan for poor, newly-elected school president Archie (K.J. Apa), however, was even more sinister. The redheaded jock was taken away in handcuffs for a murder he most definitely did not commit, which is probably not what Archie was talking about when he said he wanted to "make his bones."
Yet the season 2 finale, and all its insane twists, was just a fraction of the craziness fans experienced during the CW show's sophomore season. Riverdale is a wild rollercoaster ride, always ready to twist and turn when fans least expect it. Click through to find some of season 2's most insane moments.