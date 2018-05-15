Every Question We Have Going Into The Riverdale Finale

The end is near — of season 2 of Riverdale, that is. After 21 episodes of Zodiac-esque serial killers, one fake brother, and and loads of mobster shenanigans, Riverdale will air its finale "A Brave New World" on Wednesday 16th May.
It's insane to think that we have more Riverdale ahead, because so much has already happened up until this point. In the penultimate episode "Judgment Night" alone, fans learned the real identity of the Black Hood, saw Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) get revenge, and discovered that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) may be worse than anyone ever expected. (Just kidding, everyone except Archie knew he was a straight-up villain.)
So where does Riverdale go from here? Given last week's events, it seems clear that the CW series needs to clear up a few things before we can move into season 3. Here are all the questions we have going into the Riverdale finale.