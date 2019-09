Is Netflix The Best Place For Women In Hollywood?

For Netflix, that mentorship was a staple out of the gate with one of their first original shows, Orange Is the New Black. Showrunner Jenji Kohan has long been one of the most notable women in the industry, and series star Danielle Brooks payed homage to the “subconscious mentorship” she offers. Previously, Brooks told Refinery29 about starting on the show , saying, “All I had was one page of sides. I didn’t know who else was in this script. I’m thinking, 'I’m gonna be that girl, right? The funny Black girl, the funny big Black girl.' Then I come to set and I see all these women that are different shapes and sizes, some of which are very similar to mine. I see that I’m not the only Black girl in the room, I’m not the only person of color, I’m not the only plus-size woman. That was eye-opening to me. That’s when I realized, 'Oh, I can be myself in this business. There’s a place for me.'”