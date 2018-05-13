Is Netflix The Best Place For Women In Hollywood?

The panel at a brunch hosted by the streaming service called “Rebels and Rule Breakers” brought together actresses and showrunners who are invested in creating lasting change in the entertainment industry They are protesting, they are speaking up for themselves, and they are creating the work environment they want to see in the world, but this tipping point isn’t tipping as far in our direction as we’d hoped. In fact, for women behind the camera, they are still few and far between. Regina King, an industry veteran and star of Netflix’s new show Seven Seconds, spoke to this disparity, saying her new Netflix show was “the first time in 30-plus years” that she has worked with female show creators.