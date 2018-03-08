What lessons stemming from this shift in society do you want to pass on to younger generations?

“I want [my daughter] to know you don’t have to be so polite, and you don’t have to be afraid of failing. You can say what you want, and it doesn’t have to be perfect or ‘ready to go.’ Men are much more comfortable with saying something and putting it out there as an idea. If it’s not right, it’s okay. I was certainly raised to be polite and well mannered. And on one hand, yes, it gets you through. On the other hand, though, women should feel free and feel valuable. Your opinion is as valuable as anybody else’s. Sometimes I think women don’t have that feeling. That’s something I want my daughter to feel.”