For The Stormi Truthers: Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Makes A Statement

In the case of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, her bodyguard Tim Chung is officially not the father.
This should be a no-brainer given the the fact that Jenner made that pretty clear in the heartwarming video she released, explaining how her baby girl came to be, back in February. But alas, questions about Stormi’s true paternity were raised when a fan posted a side-by-side photo of Stormi and the lip kit queen’s bodyguard, claiming that she looked more like Chung than Jenner’s boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.
Now, after weeks of Konspiracy theories and silence, Chung has decided to put the rumours to rest once and for all, insisting his relationship with Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian family, has been nothing but professional over the years.
“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” Chung wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”
It’s unfortunate that Chung had to make a statement like this, but apparently his subtle denials weren’t enough. TMZ approached Chung a few days after the rumours began and straight up asked him if he was Stormi’s actual father. Visibly annoyed, Chung couldn’t help but laugh, before responding with, “I can’t answer that,” and walking off. Not exactly a no, but definitely leaning towards it. Jenner and Scott have also been pretty mum about the ridiculous theories, though they couldn’t help but laugh at them, a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life.
Now that Chung has spoken, hopefully we can officially squash the rumours and just go back to gushing about how cute little Stormi is.
