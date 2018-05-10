Kendall & Kylie Haven't Been The Same Since Stormi's Birth

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have always seemed close, and now Kendall is opening up about what recently brought them even closer: "angel baby" Stormi Webster.
While talking to Lana del Rey for Elle, Kendall opened up about her changing relationship with Kylie now that she is the mother of a child with Travis Scott née Jacques Webster.
"It’s brought us closer together," Kendall said of Kylie's new life as a mother. "We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me." But, as much as motherhood has bonded them, Kendall admits that she never expected her sister to have kids "like this."
"It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you," she said. "I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful."
Maybe this new love of Mommy Kylie is going to inspire Kendall to have kids next. Just kidding — she is perfectly content being the Cool Aunt.
"Every time I think it’s eased up, someone’s popping out a baby," Jenner joked to Del Rey, which, you gotta admit, is a very Cool Aunt thing to say.
