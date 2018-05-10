Selena Gomez Is Sorry If You Can’t Handle 13 Reasons Why

Ahead of 13 Reasons Why's season 2 premiere, Selena Gomez wants to state for the record again that she stands behind the controversial subjects tackled in the Netflix series. While the first season focused on suicide, season 2 appears to grapple with sexual assault, and if that makes you uncomfortable, then Gomez feels that means they're doing their job.
"I've always viewed things as comfort is the enemy of progress," she told Zane Lowe for Zane Lowe’s World Record on Apple Music. "So I think when something makes that sort of noise, it’s either two reasons. It's either so foul or it's amazing. And I think that's when you get people to wake up. I don't do it to glorify anything. This is what happens and I'm sorry if you can’t — this is real life and I've had numerous parents and kids come up to me. How it's just opened the door for healthy communication and that's all you want. You know, we're not going to end these certain things or try to break through it unless we take those risks."
As for her new music, "Back To You" is out now, and you can also catch it on the season 2 soundtrack — but don't expect anything like "Only You," the song the singer wrote for season 1.
"The first song I did for 13 Reasons Why that actually was specifically for the show," she said. "And with this song it's a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. But I think that 'Back To You' is more of my special project that I wanted to give to Season 2."
Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why comes to Netflix 18th May.
