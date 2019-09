It's Not Just You — PowerPoints Are Having A Moment

In retrospect, we should have seen this coming. While we may have graduated from school, and the ubiquity of the TedTalk has somewhat diminished, the PowerPoint has always followed us in one form or another. Twitter threads, Snapchat stories, and Instagram stories all present information in the same chronological manner, and joke structures like the one in the American Chopper memes as well as Twitter's "open for a surprise" rely on the same mechanisms PowerPoints have always used to be effective. But in these instances, it’s shitposting. It’s trolling. It’s the people who grew up resenting the stilted presentations they had to make for history class taking back the power and repurposing it in a way that’s actually fun – albeit incredibly deranged. That is the joke. Please, Benton begs people who might show Lorde herself the damning PowerPoint: remember that it's all just a joke.