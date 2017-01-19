Last week, we introduced you to a Tinder poet. Today, we'd like to draw your attention to a man with a completely different approach to the dating app. 20-year-old Max, who attends Iowa State University, is banking on his PowerPoint skills to get right swipes. His in-depth slideshow, "A PowerPoint explaining why you should swipe right," blends a traditional dating profile with a cheeky academic spin that's adorable and unforgettable. Max's profile was posted to Twitter by Sabrina Sweet and quickly caught the internet's eye. In her screencaps of Max's profile, we can see him trying his best to impress with fun facts, dashes of comedy, and a good helping of earnest self-deprecation.
This guy has a whole power point on his tinder? pic.twitter.com/xqpSPWWO2p— Sabrina Sweet (@Sabrina_3331) January 19, 2017
Not only can Max build an impressive PowerPoint presentation, he insists that his mom says he's "a good singer" and "sometimes sounds like Nick Jonas." He's also "a great cook" and "an excellent Netflix and chiller." He's got both a turtle and a dog, so if you're into animals, Max is your guy. Our favorite slide, however, has to be "Other neat characteristics about me." On it, Max explains that he's a "family man" and a "cool guy" with the social-media stats — over 700 Twitter followers and 300 Facebook friends — to back it all up. There's no denying he's honest. Wait, did we mention that he's met Bill Clinton? Because he has. (And got a compliment from the former president, too.) While Max did pile on the charm, maybe the 70-mile distance between him and Sweet kept them from actually meeting. She didn't mention whether or not she swiped right on Max's unique profile, but we're betting he's getting plenty of attention with an approach like this.
