Not only can Max build an impressive PowerPoint presentation, he insists that his mom says he's "a good singer" and "sometimes sounds like Nick Jonas." He's also "a great cook" and "an excellent Netflix and chiller." He's got both a turtle and a dog, so if you're into animals, Max is your guy. Our favorite slide, however, has to be "Other neat characteristics about me." On it, Max explains that he's a "family man" and a "cool guy" with the social-media stats — over 700 Twitter followers and 300 Facebook friends — to back it all up. There's no denying he's honest. Wait, did we mention that he's met Bill Clinton? Because he has. (And got a compliment from the former president, too.) While Max did pile on the charm, maybe the 70-mile distance between him and Sweet kept them from actually meeting. She didn't mention whether or not she swiped right on Max's unique profile, but we're betting he's getting plenty of attention with an approach like this.