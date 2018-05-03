Welcome to your...first look at season 2 photos of 13 Reasons Why! After what felt like perhaps the longest time waiting for any news about the hit Netflix series, it's returned with gusto and isn't slowing down. Earlier this week, we learned via a teaser that season 2 is coming to Netflix on 18th May, and has a whole new concept. Goodbye tapes, hello Polaroids?
While the teaser did a good job of getting us psyched for the coming season, these photos are our first look at what actually is going to go down this season in Crestmont. Perhaps the biggest mystery of them all is what role Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) will play in the series now that the infamous tapes have run their course. It looks like these photos might have given us the answer.
Ahead, check out the first batch of photos from the show's highly-anticipated season.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.