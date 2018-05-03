After That Riverdale Shooting, How Did We Get Here With Reggie?

Let me reiterate, Reggie Mantle hates the Southside so much, he blew up a car over it. This is an interesting decision when you compare it to Archie’s motives, which have nothing to do with Riverdale's most derided neighbourhood. Rather, Archie is so terrified after witnessing the almost-murder of his dad Fred, he has turned to the black-and-white justice of an organised crime lord for the feeling of safety. Archie will do whatever Hiram tells him, since he truly believes it’s the only way to defend the people he cares about. Reggie doesn’t get any of these trauma-inflicted layers, since he can’t blame the Southside for Moose’s shooting, and no one seems to care about Dilton’s stabbing. The poor Boy Scout was never even seen again after a knife went into his leg.