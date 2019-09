"This happened right after the fashion show in February. I met with Arnault in February, we shook our hands on the [ Yeezy/LVMH ] deal, and then his son called me and he said, 'You know, it’s dropped at the board. We don’t think it’s going to be profitable before we run out of money.' They only wanted to invest 30 million into it. You need to invest at least 100 million if you’re making a new brand. I know that was a stunt [to say only 30 million], but people need to get higher ceilings and shit. This is Diddy talk. This is what Khaled be talking about. When they pulled on the deal, as I went into Season Two, we didn’t have any production partner and the collection never went to market. The first collection with Adidas had line-ups and there was nothing to fall back on for the second collection due to that negotiation. So the hurtful part was, they agreed to support my clothing, and guess who was one of my designers? Virgil.”