If 13 Reasons Why depicted anything well, it's that often, parents do not know what really goes on when their child leaves the house for school in the morning. While every family is different and summer does not necessarily mean more family bonding time, having 13 Reasons Why season 2 come out when kids are not in the thick of the school year may simply give families more time to watch the series together. During the school year, it seems likely that students will first be discussing the series amongst one another first — but during summer, it may be parents and their teens who have the first initial conversation.