While I understand the reasons why some believe 13 Reasons Why could be triggering for those struggling with suicidal thoughts, I take issue with silencing all talk of the Netflix series. The show may not be perfect, but it does bring up some important topics that we simply aren't talking about enough. Hannah's suicide taken out of the conversation, 13 Reasons Why cracks open a discussion of bullying. While bullying does not directly cause suicide, the series dives into how important it is to treat one another with kindness. It stresses that we don't know what someone else is dealing with or what their mental state is, and that, yes: Sometimes those "little things" really do add up into enormous pain.