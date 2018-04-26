Ruby Rose doesn't mind that her haircut or penchant for snapback hats means she often gets mistaken for Justin Bieber, but there is one discrepancy she would like to make clear: She runs laps around the singer on the tattoo front. "I am far more hardcore," the model-slash-actress once told Ryan Seacrest, adding that her collection once tallied more than 60 designs. That was 2015.
Since then, Rose has added (and begrudgingly removed) a handful more, so it's no wonder that tracking her body art is harder than keeping up with the relationships on Orange Is The New Black. So we've rounded up some of Rose's most prominent designs, and — because khaki-colored prison suits aren't all that revealing — others you may not even know about, ahead.