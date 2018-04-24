Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson took their semi-confirmed relationship public last night at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, walking the red carpet together and making googly eyes at one another. After months of rumours, Jost confirmed that they were dating in September at the Emmys, where he told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima that Johansson would have been his date to the event if she weren't working.
"She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome...the first time she hosted the first year I was a writer on the show, so we've kind of known each other since then. She's the best," he said.
Advertisement
Cut to: December 2017, when Kevin Hart hosted SNL. Jost and Johansson hold hands during the closing credits of the episode. They also attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in November, where they were officially photographed together for the first time. Still, though, they hadn't walked a major red carpet together — the Avengers carpet is their debut couples stroll, so, I suppose, congratulations are in order.
This is Johansson's first relationship following her 2017 divorce from Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac. (Johansson and Dauriac announced their separation in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2017.) Following the news, Johansson was adamant that she would not provide a statement on the subject of her divorce.
"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage," Johansson said in a statement, somewhat ironically. Her marriage to Dauriac is notable primarily because they own a popcorn shop together, a wee Parisian joint called Yummy Pop Popcorn Shop. Previously, Johansson was married to actor Ryan Reynolds, whom she divorced in 2011.
Jost is the co-head writer of Saturday Night Live and one of two anchors of Weekend Update alongside comedian Michael Che. This is his first high-profile relationship.
Advertisement