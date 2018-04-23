Why I Can't Enjoy Westworld In Quite The Same Way

Dolores’ violence is carried out in tune to Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer,” a telling song if there ever was one. On last night’s episode of Westworld, violence was an essential part of the “entertainment.” Not only were the hosts, like Dolores, gleefully taking human lives — the violence itself was the narrative spine of an incredibly popular show that, for all its puzzles and games, is generally considered “fun” to watch. And yet: I was not having fun watching last night’s episode of Westworld, at all. Was this because I’m officially becoming my mother, who watches all violence through slatted fingers? Or was it because, in light of the gun violence that continues to plague our country and its schools, these scenes of slaughter just seemed too real? My feelings were echoed by other viewers on Twitter.