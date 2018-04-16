Prince Harry Can't Stop Gushing About Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's excitement for his upcoming nupitals is showing. The normally closed-off royal gushed a few sweet words about fiancée Meghan Markle on Monday when he announced that she would be joining him as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in a speech following the opening of the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London.
First, he shared a few details about the upcoming position, commending "how different this generation of young adults are."
"You are connected, you have made positive use of technology to build relationships within your communities, nations and across the globe," he continued. "You care, you want your nations to be cleaner, your planet to be greener, your friends and neighbours to be treated fairly and with respect, no matter their ethnicity, their religion, or their status."
He promised that his role would also "support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today."
But here's where Markle comes in:
"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in."
Opportunities like this are why the actress took a step back from her industry. Over the past few months she's explored more philanthropical roles like presenting at the Endeavour Fund Awards and appearing at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry.
However, she hasn't totally left her acting days behind her — at least not when it comes to inspiring the next generation. Last month, Prince Harry introduced Markle to 10-year-old aspiring actress Sophia Richards.
"Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve," Richards told People about their conversation. "And Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress."
Basically, Markle already walks the walk. Now we just have to wait until 19th May for this royal couple to make it official.
