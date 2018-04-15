Adele Instagrammed The Joy We All Felt While Watching Beychella

If you were among the many that livestreamed Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella, also now known as Beychella, then you can probably relate to Adele. In three consecutive posts on Instagram, Adele shared some hair whipping, booty shaking boomerangs — which is pretty much the reaction any of us ever have while watching Beyoncé perform.
There is no denying the confidence that Beyoncé brings to every performance, something I’d like to describe as a glowing aura. But it wouldn’t be so far off to say that she bestows the same self-assured feeling on her fans. And that’s what Adele’s second post captures perfectly. Beyoncé’s music and her stage presence makes us want to feel just as empowered, especially while dancing.
She’s always embraced her figure, even if it doesn’t meet society’s standards of an ideal body type. So to see her have a huge platform and proudly share that with the world is exactly what women need. If Adele’s Instagram posts are any indication of the kind of influence that Beyoncé has on female viewers, then the world is ready for more strong-minded women proud to flaunt their assets, whether physically or intellectually.
Adele and Beyoncé have already acknowledged their support for one another, so these posts don’t really come as a surprise. When Adele won Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammys, she dedicated her speech to Beyoncé, calling her “the artist of her life.” And when Beyoncé attended the premiere of Beauty and the Beast, fans noticed that her daughter, Blue Ivy, had a small “25” embroidered on her dress in honor of Adele’s album.
Adele always keeps it real, wearing her heart on her sleeve for music and art that she loves. We can relate.
