Millie Bobby Brown's Tribute Makes Paris Jackson Tear Up

Millie Bobby Brown, the 14-year-old Stranger Things star, has landed another role, this time as a member of the #MyCalvins family. On Friday, the Calvin Klein Twitter account dropped a behind-the-scenes video featuring some of its stars for its ongoing #MyCalvins campaign. In it, Brown, Lulu Tenney (known to the fashion world only as Lulu), and Paris Jackson share their experiences as members of the Calvin Klein family.
Behind the scenes with @milliebbrown, Lulu and @parisjackson. #MYCALVINS pic.twitter.com/K0lH6xASRT— CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) April 6, 2018
The #MyCalvins campaign is all about family, whether it’s genetic or patchwork. Although it started out focused on familial ties — previously featuring the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, the Gerber siblings, and others — it’s expanded to include the dynamic family that you create from your own friendships.
Speaking to the importance of family, Brown mentioned fellow campaign star Jackson, a model and aspiring actress, by name. “I can only truly count my friends on one hand,” Brown says. “My friends are people I absolutely love and adore, and Paris is one of those people.”
After the video was released, Jackson got teary-eyed on Twitter, telling Brown that “I love you so much.” Of course, Brown responded, telling Jackson she’s “obviously” one of her closest sisters.
i got teary eyed when you said that @milliebbrown i love you so much https://t.co/A1hksGOnUX— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) April 7, 2018
We first got word of their blossoming friendship one year back, when photos were snapped of the pair working on a “mystery project” in California. They definitely weren’t shy about sharing cute pics together on Instagram, as well as a video of them singing together (Jackson notes: “This girl’s got pipes!”) The King of Pop’s daughter would definitely know, and it’s hardly surprising the hyper-talented Brown can sing too.
It seems like the mystery L.A. filming that brought the two together may have in fact been the #MyCalvins campaign. In that case, props to Calvin Klein for creating this cute AF friendship, as well as branching out from genetic families and looking at how we make families from our friends. Looking at this tweet exchange between Brown and Jackson, we’re definitely all about it.
