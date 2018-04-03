Oh, and about John Cena — the casting in Blockers is phenomenal. Mann is almost manic in her best role in years, grounding the more boorish comedy of her male co-stars. (The scene shown in the trailer of them trying to decipher teen emoji speak is the rare time that's actually worked). Cena is basically what every dad pictures himself as when fantasising about beating up a daughter's suitor, while Barinholtz vacillates between lovable doofus and, somewhat astonishingly, the voice of reason. Newton and Adlon are both great, but it's Viswanathan who emerges as a true comic find. Her timing is spot-on, and she injects some boyish swagger in a power dynamic that would traditionally have her simpering. (In one scene towards the end, she demands oral sex from her date, the first time I've ever seen anything like it onscreen.)