You Won't Believe How Much Time John Cena Spends Manscaping Every Morning

John Cena has been called the greatest WWE star of all time, but take a step back and you’ll find that the world-championship winner is much more complex than you’d assume of a man who’s made a living body-slamming people for entertainment purposes. He’s also an actor (you might recall his unforgettable cameo in Trainwreck), a reality-TV host (of American Grit), and a philanthropist. In fact, Cena has granted the most wishes ever in Make-A-Wish history! He’s a good guy — a good guy who spends at minimum 30 minutes a day shaving his body, as he revealed in a recent interview with PeopleStyle.
Advertisement
“I’m completely manscaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time,” the pro wrestler explained. “If I’m pretty, pretty quick with it, I’d say it takes a half hour, but sometimes it’s probably an hour.” His secret, he said, is “a lot of shaving cream and a very good razor — and time. I have a lot of surface area to cover.” When he says “a lot” of shaving cream, he means a lot of shaving cream, to the tune of at least six bottles a month.
However, Cena’s decision to keep his buff bod hair-free isn’t a matter of personal preference so much as an ingrained habit. “I got into bodybuilding at a young age, when I was like 15 or 16,” he said. “It’s something that I started, and the first time you manscape yourself and it starts to grow back, it is so uncomfortable, so I just kept doing it.”
But the thorough grooming routine doesn’t stop there: “I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize,” Cena said. “My routine is a lot more than you would think — I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.” We can’t help but wonder if he’s picked up a few beauty tips from his glamorous fiancée.
Related Video:
Advertisement