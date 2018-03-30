It's important we learn as much as we can about Westworld season 2 before it starts airing on April 22, because we know the HBO show isn't going to hold our hands. The series gave us our first extended look at the upcoming season in the latest trailer, and we learned a lot about what's to come for our heroes, both human and robot. However, that doesn't necessarily mean we understand it. During their many rewatches of the almost three-minute preview, fans noticed a new character. Or rather, characters. Actually, no — what are they?
In the background of a shot in the trailer, tall white figures that aren't quite human but not totally robot can be seen working in the Delos labs. You may have spotted one a few months ago when the initial photos were released from the season. Luckily, that's one detail showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy aren't keeping secret. They told Entertainment Weekly that these figures are called "drone hosts," and they play a big part in the upcoming story.
"The drone hosts relate to the corporation’s secret project which is hidden in plain sight in this park," Nolan told out outlet. "As we talked about in the pilot, the park is one thing for the guests, and it’s another thing for its shareholders and management — something completely different. We’ve used the Google analogy — for consumers, it’s for search and email, yet for the company, it’s for advertising. There is an agenda here that Delos has undertaken for a very long time. As Bernard is making his way through the wreckage of the fallout from the first season, he’s discovering things about the park that even he doesn’t know and coming upon creatures like the drone host."
If drone hosts exist, then other creations we never knew about might be out there as well. But as far as that's concerned, Nolan and Joy are back to being tight-lipped.
