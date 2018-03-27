Meghan Markle Once Used Her Secret Talent To Help Out With Robin Thicke's Wedding

For Meghan Markle, the pen is mightier than the Evite. The royal bride-to-be, who is busy preparing for her own marriage to Prince Harry on 19th May, is no stranger to creating wedding magic. Long before she perfected the art of roasting chickens and making public appearances with the Queen, Markle worked at the Beverly Hills' Paper Source store, where she taught calligraphy to crafty customers. She was good, too, or says the company's CEO Winnie Park.
"She's someone who really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life," Park told People. "She would have advised customers on projects, from wedding invitations to creating personalised stationary to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationary and think it’s the best gift to give a friend."
Markle was so talented, in fact, that People reports she started her own freelance calligraphy business where she crafted beautifully designed wedding invites for couples like Robin Thicke and Paula Patton in 2005. Hopefully they didn't throw out one of the wedding keepsakes during the divorce, because we bet those babies are worth some serious coin now.
Earlier this month, Kensington Palace's official Twitter account confirmed that the royal wedding invitations, designed by Barnard & Westwood, had been sent out to Markle and Prince Harry's lucky friends and family members. We're going to let it slide for now that Mel B. (a.k.a. Scary Spice) said she and the rest of the Spice Girls received their invites back in February.
The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018
Though the invitations have been sent out, Park told People she believes Markle could still put her own calligrapher's pen to paper to add a "personal touch" to her big day.
"They are a couple who would send a personal touch to close friends and family," she said. "My guess is they will likely have a personal invitation going out specifically for events before or after the formal ceremony."
While it's certainly a lovely idea to think of Markle drawing on an artisanal sheet of egg-white paper, we don't know how she'll find the time to do it between sparking baby rumours, sampling wedding cakes, getting baptised, and inspiring both hair and clothing trends. Then again, it wouldn't be too surprising if the royal family found a way to be in twelve places at once.
