Meghan Markle's Old Home Videos Literally Predicted Her Royal Future

While Meghan Markle may be breaking a lot of traditions when it comes to her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry, it turns out royalty is a role she's been preparing for her whole life. In the hunt to learn everything about the former Suits actress, a video of her as an 8-year-old has surfaced, and it's basically foreshadowing. In the clip, posted by the Today show, a young Markle is playing the role of the Queen at her friend's birthday party.
"Her royal highness," she cries in the video. "Take one!"
According to Today, in the video she can be heard demanding her subjects "make me 900,000 cookies and sew me a nice dress." She later declares she has a meeting with people from "Florida and Canada, Mississippi, Missouri." Who knew she already had such extensive political and foreign policy experience?
However, there are some aspects of royal life Markle probably hadn't prepared for. A source told Kate Nicholl, author of the upcoming book Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, that Prince Harry and the bride-to-be had to hid out at their friends Ben and Jessica Mulroney's house back when their relationship went public.
"When Harry came to visit the family he brought a bag filled with gifts. He won the kids over in an instant. He was brilliant with them and I think what swung it for Meghan was how good Harry was with them," read an excerpt that appeared in Vanity Fair. "I actually think that might have been the moment Meghan really fell for Harry. He got to know the Mulroneys quite well, and they liked Harry from the beginning."
The Prince also had to send out a statement defending Markle from internet trolls.
Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016
Soon, however, all the craziness will be over. We just hope she finally gets the 900,000 cookies she was asking for.
