Blue Ivy Went Viral At The Wearable Art Gala For Bidding £13.5K On Art

Over the weekend, the second annual Wearable Art Gala was held in Los Angeles. As Vanity Fair reports, the gala was hosted by Tina Knowles Lawson, where proceeds directly benefit the WACO (Where Art Can Occur) Theater Center, continuing to help the community express themselves through art and theatre.
Photos from the event caught Blue Ivy and her mother wearing matching train-flowing dresses and golden headpieces to the gala. Although the event aimed to focus on charity, Blue stole the show with her endearing cuteness.
Blue, Jay-Z & Beyoncé during the #WearableArtGala ceremony tonight. How cute ?? pic.twitter.com/IrWVGgcLDc— Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) March 18, 2018
Later during the night, Blue created a viral moment when she won a $19,000 (£13,500) bid on an acrylic painting of a young Bahamian-American artist and diplomat Sidney Poitier. Even though there was so much to celebrate over the course of the evening, it's undeniable that Blue Ivy was having the most fun of everyone there.
Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq— Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018
Beyoncé, Solange Knowles, their stepsister and Queen Sugar actress Bianca Lawson, and Jay Z's mother Gloria Carter were among those celebrated. Each woman received recognition for their humanitarian efforts, including work in clean water access for underserved communities and helping Hurricane Harvey survivors to rebuild and get back on their feet. Although the whole evening was definitely a call for jubilee, the best part was Blue’s handwritten notes celebrating the award winners. One of the notes reads: "For my mommy Thank you for my brother and sister[.] Thank you for loving me and Daddy[.] But most of all thank you for being you[.] I love you Blue."
Blue Ivy wrote letters to both honorees (Beyoncé and Gloria) which were included in the #WearableArtGala Program ? pic.twitter.com/zwaRezWWc8— Beyoncé International ?️? (@BeyonceINTL) March 18, 2018
In a taped video message for the award, former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance. This heartfelt message wasn’t lost on Beyoncé, as she acknowledge the importance of service and giving back in her acceptance speech:
“I feel very overwhelmed and I feel really full and really blessed and fortunate. There’s something that feels very off about receiving this award from my mother. She raised me to believe that giving was not an option, but a privilege and a responsibility. I never thought people should receive awards like this because in my opinion, the giving is the reward and that’s enough. I try to keep my charitable work quiet because I feel like these things should come from the goodness of your heart and nothing orchestrated as a campaign. And if I’m honoured, I keep it quiet because I feel like I could be doing more.”
