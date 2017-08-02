Michah, Charley’s teenaged son, has been finding it difficult to cope with the aftermath of being pulled over and arrested. Charley and her soon-to-be ex-husband Davis have noticed a change in his behavior but can’t get him to open up about the incident. And while his father hasn’t offered much to the story except the knowledge of his rebound affairs with other women, he finally gives Micah the space to let it out. Literally, Davis hesitantly stands by while Micah throws stuff around the room. When Michah insists that he can “take it,” Davis tells him he doesn’t have to do it alone. It was a tender moment between two men where one was inviting the other to lean into pain and trauma so that the other could help him through it.