Ralph Angel, the male lead in Queen Sugar, is the new patriarch of the Bordelon family now that his father Ernest has passed away. He is moving forward as a parolee, having inherited his family’s farmland and raising his son Blue with compassion and love. Not to mention, it can’t be understated how fine he is. Nevertheless, Ralph Angel has been one of the most difficult characters to get behind this season because of what can only be described as fragile masculinity. He makes rash financial decisions about the farm without consulting with his sister Charley (Dawn Lyen-Gardner) — who is financially backing the farm and Queen Sugar Mill — because he doesn’t like asking her for help. His partner Darla (Bianca Lawson) is also getting her life back as a recovering addict , but he was less than happy about the healthy distance she wanted to keep between them while she maintains her sobriety. When Darla accepted a job as Charley’s assistant (being employed is an important part of her recovery), Ralph Angel felt betrayed, operating under the belief that his girl should support him, even in his prideful resistance to accepting the help he needs.