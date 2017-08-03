Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 8 Recap: Love Is In The Air

Over in Atlanta, Dubois takes Nova as his date to a fancy-schmancy mansion party full of...how do I put this delicately? Well, I'll be straight up with y'all: A whole bunch of rich looking white folk. Tensions are high immediately as Nova meets Tim, a writer whose work she very clearly often disagrees with. At dinner, he begins to talk about eliminating either illegal immigration or overpopulation in New Orleans' poor ninth ward, because the country can't afford to support both. Yikes. Before he even finishes talking, I already know Nova is going to come for his entire life. "People like you with power talking in rooms like this with hors d'oeuvres is how the world gets carved into little pieces, isn't it?" she says. Mic. Drop. But it annoyed me that as Nova read Mr. Tim for his life, Dubois just sat there quietly. And clearly, Nova was annoyed too, and she tells him so when they get alone. But Dubois says he won't apologize for "playing the game" when he has to. He also tells her that a CNN producer at the party wants to have her on the show and encourages her to consider the opportunity, and Nova is outraged that he would even suggest that.