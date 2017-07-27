Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 7 Recap: Helping Hands

Ralph is not backing down, though. In fact, when Charley gets a call about some paperwork needed over at the mill, she asks Darla to handle it — also pointing out that this is a family matter they're working through, anyway, and they should handle it privately. (Which Micah seems to inherently understand, always excusing himself at just the right time whenever things get heavy.) But RA stands up for Darla, reminding the family that she's Blue's mama "and my lady." Cue the awwwwwws. (And jealousy from the "Siribaes" watching at home, who are holding on to hope that the chocolateyness that is Kofi/Ralph will one day be theirs.) But this conversation creates an awkward situation: Ralph tells Darla to stay, Charley tells her to go, and Darla is torn because she wants to stand by her man's side, but this is also now her job. She tells Ralph she needs to go in order to keep her job, and that him asking her to choose between him and work is something she would never do to him. Touché.