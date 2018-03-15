Kendall Jenner Loves That She Can Give Her Nieces & Nephews Back When She's Done With Them

Being the cool aunt definitely comes with its perks. For starters, you're not the one who has to wake up in the wee small hours of the morning for feedings or diaper changes. You also don't have to come up with and enforce the rules, so the little ones won't ever blame you for saying no to having ice cream for breakfast. But, perhaps one of the best parts of being an aunt is that you have plenty of time to watch and learn. That way, when you are ready, you'll already be a (somewhat) seasoned pro. Ah, who are we kidding, you're never truly prepared for parenthood!