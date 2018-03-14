The season 2 finale of This Is Us aired on Tuesday night, and — spoiler! — it was a major tear-jerker. The episode, which focused mainly on Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon's (Chris Sullivan) simple, yet dreamy, wedding at the Pearson family cabin, also featured a lot of flash-backs and flash-forwards.
Though most of these moments were filled with Kate reminiscing about her childhood conversations on love and marriage with her late father, there was one towards the end of the episode that left fans feelings confused and, in our case, anxious as hell.
The scene unraveled while Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) gave a speech at Kate's wedding. As he talked about coming to terms with the fact that you can't control the future, we saw him aged 10 years sitting across from an adult Tess (Iantha Richardson). They're both sullen and silent. Finally, Randall spoke up and said, "It's time to go see her, Tess." Clearly dreading what's to come, Tess replied, "I'm not ready."
Uh, hello! None of us were ready for that either. We have so many questions. How does Randall somehow look even more attractive with his salt-and-pepper hair? Where can we snag a pair of those clear frames? But, most importantly, who is the "her" they referred to in this conversation?
Though we don't know the identity of the mystery woman for certain, we've got a few ideas on who she might be.